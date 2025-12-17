Three held for vandalising Lord Hanuman idol in Etah village

The accused have been identified as Jitendra, Narayan alias Uma and Bhure alias Ghure, Station House Officer Amit Kumar said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th December 2025 7:34 pm IST
Representational image
Etah: Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising a Lord Hanuman idol at a village temple here, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place late Monday night in Pilkhatra village in the Jalesar area.

Following a complaint lodged by village head Sajjanpal, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the act of vandalism was the outcome of a domestic dispute and not driven by any communal motive, the SHO said, adding that peace and order have been restored in the area.

