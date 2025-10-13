Three Indians arrested with over 11 kg marijuana from Kathmandu airport

They were arrested along with the narcotic drugs during a security check at the arrival lawn of the Kathmandu Airport.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th October 2025 12:55 am IST
arrest
Representational Image

Kathmandu: Three Indian nationals have been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport along with marijuana.

The Indian nationals had arrived from Bangkok onboard Air Asia on Sunday afternoon, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

Police have recovered from them 11 kg and 275 gram of narcotic drugs.

Memory Khan Seminar

The accused were identified as Salim Ibrahim Ansari, 50, Rehan Mohd Ajaz Shaikh, 24, and Zainab Basheer, 32.

They were arrested along with the narcotic drugs during a security check at the arrival lawn of the Kathmandu Airport.

After the joint team of airport security team and the customs office recovered the drugs, they were handed to the Narcotic Drugs Bureau of Nepal Police for further investigation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th October 2025 12:55 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button