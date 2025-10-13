Three Indians arrested with over 11 kg marijuana from Kathmandu airport

Kathmandu: Three Indian nationals have been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport along with marijuana.

The Indian nationals had arrived from Bangkok onboard Air Asia on Sunday afternoon, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

Police have recovered from them 11 kg and 275 gram of narcotic drugs.

The accused were identified as Salim Ibrahim Ansari, 50, Rehan Mohd Ajaz Shaikh, 24, and Zainab Basheer, 32.

Also Read Telangana police seize 499 kg ganja, two arrested

They were arrested along with the narcotic drugs during a security check at the arrival lawn of the Kathmandu Airport.

After the joint team of airport security team and the customs office recovered the drugs, they were handed to the Narcotic Drugs Bureau of Nepal Police for further investigation.