Three killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Monday.

A container rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway 44 near Kisan Nagar in Balkonda mandal of the district.

Police said the truck driver who was changing the tyre and container driver died on the spot while another person was critically injured. He was shifted to a hospital in Nirmal town.

The deceased were from Nagaland and Haryana. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy. A police officer said they registered a case and took up the investigation.

The accident led to traffic jam for up to five kms on the national highway. The police diverted vehicles through Balkonda town to clear the road.

In another accident, one person was killed and three others injured when a car overturned near Bibipur in Dichpally mandal of the same district.

The victims hailing from Hyderabad were on their way to Nizamabad to attend a wedding. This accident also occurred on the national highway.