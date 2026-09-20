Three killed, one injured as speeding BMW crashes in Mumbai

Mumbai: Three youth were killed, and one was critically injured when their speeding BMW car went out of control on Mumbai’s Coastal Road and plunged several feet into an under-construction parking site early on Sunday, September 20, police said.

The accident occurred at 5.20 am when the luxury car was moving at high speed from Marine Drive in south Mumbai towards Haji Ali. The occupants were later pulled out of the badly mangled vehicle and rushed to hospital.

Gujarat-registered vehicle

The car, registered in Gujarat, lost control near Lotus Jetty opposite Lala Lajpatrai College and crashed into the ongoing work area of an L&T parking site, an official from Tardeo police station said.

Three youth were killed and one was critically injured when their speeding BMW car went out of control on Mumbai's Coastal Road and plunged several feet into an under-construction parking site early on Sunday, September 20



The accident occurred at 5.20 am when the car was moving… pic.twitter.com/Ah0cIcgsp0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 20, 2026

All four occupants, residents of Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, were immediately rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where three of them were declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Wrecked remains of a BMW, after it crashed on the Coastal Road, killing three people and injuring one, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Wreckage of a BMW car lies at a cordoned area after it crashed on the Coastal Road while moving at a high speed from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. Three persons were killed and one was critically injured in the incident. (Source: PTI)

Probe launched

The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajar (21), Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19). The fourth occupant, Aditya Oswal (23), suffered severe injuries and was in critical condition, the police said.

The Tardeo police have launched an inquiry to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

Officials said they have yet to determine who was driving the vehicle, as the survivor’s statement is still to be recorded.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

A police official stands near a damaged overhead road sign after a BMW car crashed on the Coastal Road while moving at a high speed from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Earlier, on July 15, a car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel. No casualties were reported in the incident.