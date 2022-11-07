Three members of ‘Zeher Khurani’ gang nabbed: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Three members of the notorious ‘Zeher Khurani’ gang, who used to target and rob people after offering them sweets mixed with sleeping tablets, were arrested by the police in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kamal Singh alias Langda, a resident of Ghonda in Seelampur area; Pawan alias Tedha, a resident of Usmanpur; and Gourav alias Haddi, a resident of Dayalpur.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), on October 23, a 43-year-old man, Chnagi Dutt Mishra, who plies a rickshaw approached Gulabi Bagh police station.

“He told police that he was carrying 23 ceiling fans and some copper wires on his rickshaw and was on his way to Najafgarh through Gulabi Bagh. On the way he started to feel dizzy when he crossed Gulabi Bagh, a red light towards Shastri Nagar Metro station and later lost his senses,” said the DCP.

“The accused took a rickshaw along with the ceiling fans. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up,” the police added.

“During investigation, the CCTV footages of the route were checked. On October 24, the CCTV footage of Zakhira Underpass was checked and it came to notice that two men were following the complainant on a scooty and one man was pushing the complainant’s rickshaw,” the DCP added.

“The owner of the scooty identified as Kamal was nabbed after a raid and upon questioning he confessed to the crime. On his instance, Pawan was also apprehended. Thereafter, at the instance of Pawan, Gourav was also arrested on November 2,” he said.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that they noticed the complainant plying a rickshaw loaded with valuable goods near Pul Bangash area. Consequently, they made him a target and started to follow him,” he added.

“Immediately, they purchased a pack of ladoos (sweets) from the nearby sweet shop and instantly mixed powder of insomnia tablets (N-10/Valium) in one of the ladoos kept in the packet. They started distributing ladoos and they even gave a ladoo with the tablet to the victim,” said the police officer.

“After that they started following the victim and when the rickshaw puller reached near Zakhira Underpass, Inderlok area, he felt dizzy, after which Gaurav got down from the scooty, pretending to help him. They dropped the rickshaw near a shop and drove the rickshaw towards Roop Nagar side with his associates,” the DCP added.

“The accused persons further disclosed that they sold the stolen goods to Raju, a resident of Seelampur for Rs 45,000 and spent the amount for their fun and frolic during Deepawali,” said the DCP, adding that Raju is absconding.