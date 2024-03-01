Three months after losing power, Ashok Gehlot to vacate Raj CM’s bungalow

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that he will vacate his official residence on Friday and shift to bungalow number 49 which was allotted to him after the new government formation.

Gehlot will vacate the bungalow at around 2 p.m., said one of his team members.

It has been around three months since Gehlot lost power in Rajasthan, but the former CM and other ex-ministers are yet to vacate their official bungalows.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been living in a temporary accommodation in OTS (Officers Training School) as the CM’s official residence has not been vacated by Gehlot.

The CMO officials confirmed that Sharma will get into the bungalow after Holi.

Not only the current CM, but also the Speaker, Vasudev Devnani, along with a few other ministers are waiting for the official residences to be allotted to them .

Former state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra have not yet vacated their bungalows. While bungalow number 48 allotted to Speaker Devnani is yet to be vacated by Khachariyawas, bungalow number 385 being used by Dotasra is allotted to new minister Vijay Singh Chaudhary.

State minister Kirodi Lal Meena has been waiting for bungalow number 14 which has not been vacated by former MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi’s family.

The state government had set February 3 as the deadline to vacate the government bungalows.