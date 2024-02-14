Gehlot welcomes Sonia’s announcement to file RS nomination from Rajasthan

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has welcomed the announcement of Sonia Gandhi to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

Gehlot said, “We heartily welcome the announcement of respected Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the Congress Party, who renounced the post of Prime Minister.

“Mrs. Sonia Gandhi heartily connected with Rajasthan. When Shri Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister, Sonia ji accompanied him on a tour of tribal dominated districts. During the famine in Rajasthan, Rajiv ji as Prime Minister drove himself for 3 days on a tour of 9 famine affected districts. Sonia ji accompanied him at that time . During my first term, when the State faced severe famine and drought four times, Sonia ji visited many districts several times to take stock of the famine relief works, which the people of Rajasthan have still not forgotten.

“During the UPA government, Sonia ji, as NAC chairperson, always strongly advocated to protect the interests of Rajasthan in bringing big projects like refinery, metro in the State and ensured cooperation from the Centre.

“Today her announcement as Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan is a matter of happiness for the entire state and with this announcement all the old memories have been refreshed.”

Earlier, the Congress leaders were tight-lipped on the candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. However, Gehlot’s official statement made it clear that Sonia will be the Congress candidate for the RS polls from the state.