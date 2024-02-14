Sonia in Jaipur, to file nomination for RS polls today

Jaipur: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan on Wednesday, confirmed party leaders.

She landed in Rajasthan capital Jaipur accompanied by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday.

She will file her nomination papers at 11 a.m.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also seen at airport with them.

Sonia Gandhi will replace former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, as his tenure is coming to an end.

The party leaders have asked all its MLAs to remain present in Jaipur on Wednesday and Thursday.

It needs to be mentioned here that a proposal was sent to Sonia Gandhi to contest for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully had sent separate proposals, said sources,

Before preparing the proposal to send Sonia Gandhi to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, the State President and Leader of Opposition discussed with all the senior leaders. Both the proposals were reportedly sent on Sunday after the opinion of MLAs and senior leaders was taken.

Rajasthan Congress leaders have argued that Sonia Gandhi going to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan will boost the morale of the leaders and workers here.

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan are scheduled on February 27. The last date for filing nomination for Rajya Sabha is February15.