Three senior Maoist leaders surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered and joined the mainstream in the presence of Telangana Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy on Friday, October 10.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the surrendered leaders include Kunkati Venkataiah alias Vikas, who had remained underground for 36 years; Mogilicherla Venkatraju alias Raju, who was underground for 35 years; and Thodem Ganga alias Sony, who was underground for 21 years.

Venkataiah is a native of Siddipet district and served as a State Committee Member and Secretary of the South Bastar Division under the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.

His wife, Kodi Manjula alias Nirmala, had surrendered in Warangal in 2024.

Speaking to the media, the DGP stated that as many as 412 Maoists have rejoined the mainstream of society in recent months. These include people who had held positions at both the state and national committee levels.

The DGP has urged all Maoists to come forward and reintegrate into normal public life. He has ensured that those who choose to surrender will be received with compassion and provided comprehensive rehabilitation.