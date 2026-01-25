Three students drown in water storage sump in Nagakurnool

The deceased include two girls and a boy.

Hyderabad: Three students, including two girls, drowned in a water storage sump in an agricultural land in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Sunday, January 25, police said.

The incident occurred in Mucharlapalli village of Urkonda mandal when a group of children went to the water storage sump to play and swim, where three of them accidentally drowned, while a 12-year-old girl was rescued.

The deceased are two girl students–aged 14 and 17–studying class 8 and Intermediate respectively and a 12-year-old boy studying sixth class, police said.

The bodies were shifted to Kalwakurthy for post-mortem, police added.

