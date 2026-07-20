Through a washroom window, burglars steal 1 kg gold in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It was the last place anyone would expect a break-in: a washroom window. But that is exactly how a gang of burglars slipped into a jewellery store in Banjara Hills on the night of July 16 and made off with a kilogramme of gold jewellery, the police said.

The burglars stole seven necklaces and seven earrings from a locker inside the store, all of it lying there for diamond-setting work, the police said.

The theft came to light when the jewellery was found missing, following which store owner Pritesh Ramani approached the Banjara Hills Police with a complaint.

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“The theft occurred late on July 16, and a case has been registered under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” a Banjara Hills police official said told Siasat.com.

Investigators suspect the burglars were familiar with the store’s layout, given how precisely they navigated their way in and out through the washroom window without drawing attention.

Police are verifying closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area to identify the accused, and further investigation is ongoing.