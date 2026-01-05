Four held in daylight burglary bid at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Two accused were already present in the shop posing as customers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th January 2026 10:53 pm IST
Police arrested four persons in connection with the daylight attempt to rob a jewellery shop in Hyderabad
Police arrested four persons in connection with the daylight attempt to rob a jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A day after two burglars attempted to loot a jewellery shop in Hyderabad’s Nagaram area, the Keesara police, on Monday, January 5, arrested five persons.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Nazeem Azeez Kotadiya, 39, Bishu Karma Ekendar Singh, 24, Mohd Saif Ali alias Adnam, 23, Rajendar Singh alias Raj Singh, 19 and Ratan Singh Bahadur alias Ratan, 23.

According to police, the gang would conduct a recce of jewellery shops before executing their plan.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

On January 4, the daylight robbery was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the Balaji Jewellery Shop. The burglars, Nazeem Kotadiya and Bishu Singh, attacked the shop owner, Sandeep Gehloth, with an axe in front of his minor son.

However, their bid was foiled when Sandeep resisted.

The other two accused, Mohd Saif Ali and Rajendar Singh, were already present in the shop, posing as customers, at the time of attempt burglary. This is shown in the CCTV footage where they check out jewellery.

Memory Khan Seminar

When Nazeem and Bishu enter armed with an axe and a fake pistol, Saif Ali and Rajendar Singh escape. Later, Sandeep puts up a brave fight and manages to retrieve the bag containing the stolen jewellery, while the accused run away with gold mangalsutras, police said.

Based on Sandeep’s wife’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Nazeem and Saif are habitual offenders and Ratan Singh Bahadur is registered as a rowdy sheeter in the Gudimalkapur police station.

The police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Nazeem.

Police seized a Maruti Baleno car, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and a dummy pistol from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th January 2026 10:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button