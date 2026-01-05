Four held in daylight burglary bid at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A day after two burglars attempted to loot a jewellery shop in Hyderabad’s Nagaram area, the Keesara police, on Monday, January 5, arrested five persons.

The accused have been identified as Nazeem Azeez Kotadiya, 39, Bishu Karma Ekendar Singh, 24, Mohd Saif Ali alias Adnam, 23, Rajendar Singh alias Raj Singh, 19 and Ratan Singh Bahadur alias Ratan, 23.

According to police, the gang would conduct a recce of jewellery shops before executing their plan.

On January 4, the daylight robbery was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the Balaji Jewellery Shop. The burglars, Nazeem Kotadiya and Bishu Singh, attacked the shop owner, Sandeep Gehloth, with an axe in front of his minor son.

However, their bid was foiled when Sandeep resisted.

The other two accused, Mohd Saif Ali and Rajendar Singh, were already present in the shop, posing as customers, at the time of attempt burglary. This is shown in the CCTV footage where they check out jewellery.

When Nazeem and Bishu enter armed with an axe and a fake pistol, Saif Ali and Rajendar Singh escape. Later, Sandeep puts up a brave fight and manages to retrieve the bag containing the stolen jewellery, while the accused run away with gold mangalsutras, police said.

Based on Sandeep’s wife’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Nazeem and Saif are habitual offenders and Ratan Singh Bahadur is registered as a rowdy sheeter in the Gudimalkapur police station.

The police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Nazeem.

Police seized a Maruti Baleno car, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and a dummy pistol from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.