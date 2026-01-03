Video: Hyderabad jewellery shop owner foils armed robbery attempt

Hyderabad: A robbery attempt at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad was foiled by the shop owner himself on Friday afternoon. It forced the armed assailants to flee empty-handed.

The entire incident, which occurred at Rampally X Roads, was captured on the store’s CCTV camera.

Robbery attempt at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the jewellery shop owner bravely confronting two unidentified attackers who entered with their faces covered.

One of the men was armed with a gun, while the other carried an axe.

In the footage, one robber can be seen threatening the Hyderabad shop owner with the axe and trying to overpower him. However, the owner fought back vigorously.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: CCTV footage from a jewellery shop at Rampalli X Roads shows shop owners resisting two robbers armed with a gun and an axe during an attempted heist on Friday noon, forcing the duo to flee without looting any jewellery.



Finally, the Hyderabad jewellery shop owner managed to prevent the robbery and forced the robbers to leave the premises.

Police action against similar crime

In December of last year, police took action against a gang involved in a similar crime.

On December 4, police arrested four members of the gang for their involvement in a robbery and seized Rs 34.6 lakh from them.

Apart from cash, the police seized five mobile phones, including that of the complainant; five two-wheelers, one knife, one sweater, and a muffler.

More details are awaited in the robbery attempt made on Friday at the jewellery shop in Hyderabad.