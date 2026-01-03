Video: Hyderabad jewellery shop owner foils armed robbery attempt

In the footage, one robber can be seen threatening the owner with the axe and trying to overpower him.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 11:06 am IST
Hyderabad jewellery shop owner foils armed robbery attempt
Hyderabad jewellery shop owner foils armed robbery attempt

Hyderabad: A robbery attempt at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad was foiled by the shop owner himself on Friday afternoon. It forced the armed assailants to flee empty-handed.

Advertisement

The entire incident, which occurred at Rampally X Roads, was captured on the store’s CCTV camera.

Robbery attempt at jewellery shop in Hyderabad

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the jewellery shop owner bravely confronting two unidentified attackers who entered with their faces covered.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

One of the men was armed with a gun, while the other carried an axe.

In the footage, one robber can be seen threatening the Hyderabad shop owner with the axe and trying to overpower him. However, the owner fought back vigorously.

Finally, the Hyderabad jewellery shop owner managed to prevent the robbery and forced the robbers to leave the premises.

Memory Khan Seminar

Police action against similar crime

In December of last year, police took action against a gang involved in a similar crime.

On December 4, police arrested four members of the gang for their involvement in a robbery and seized Rs 34.6 lakh from them.

Apart from cash, the police seized five mobile phones, including that of the complainant; five two-wheelers, one knife, one sweater, and a muffler.

More details are awaited in the robbery attempt made on Friday at the jewellery shop in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 11:06 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button