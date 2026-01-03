‘Driving in Hyderabad is toughest job’, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday heavily criticised people who do not follow traffic rules in Hyderabad and said that driving in the city is the toughest job.

While speaking in the Telangana Assembly, he expressed strong concerns about the state of road discipline and safety.

Akbaruddin Owaisi highlights lack of discipline on roads

The MLA said that many commuters are not following traffic rules.

He narrated his bad experience when he drove his car after his driver took leave to celebrate Christmas.

Driving In #Hyderabad Is The Toughest Job!



No One Follows Traffic Rules, Vehicles Come From All Directions Without Discipline. Such Drivers Shouldn’t Be Issued Licences, And #Traffic Rules Must Be Stricter. pic.twitter.com/tlzv4YfSlI — Akbaruddin Owaisi (@AkbarOwaisi_MIM) January 2, 2026

Akbaruddin Owaisi insisted that proper tests must be conducted before issuing licences.

Drunk driving cases in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, 2,731 people were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during New Year celebrations in three police commissionerates covering Greater Hyderabad.

In the special drive undertaken by police on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, a total of 1,198 drunk driving cases were booked in Hyderabad commissionerate limits.

Police in Cyberabad booked 928 cases while 605 motorists were caught in Rachakonda commissionerate.

Of the total 1,198 cases booked, 1,042 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were three-wheeler drivers and 105 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. A total of 175 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 50 mg/100 ml.

The police registered 468 cases for BAC levels ranging from 51-100, 293 cases for 101-150 and 163 cases for 151-200.

Police said 51 offenders were found to have BAC levels ranging from 201-250 and 31 offenders from 251-300.

Seventeen cases were booked for BAC levels above 300 mg/100 ml.

In view of the lack of discipline while driving vehicles on the roads of Hyderabad and rising cases of drunk driving, there is a need to implement traffic rules strictly to avoid accidents.