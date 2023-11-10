Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo duration leaked, check here

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated movie Tiger 3 gears up for its release on November 13, fans are buzzing with excitement to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite on the big screen. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film promises high-octane action, and the addition of Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist has only heightened the anticipation.

What has fans even more thrilled is the news of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film. After their collaboration in Pathaan earlier this year, where the two superstars shared screen space, viewers are eager to witness their chemistry once again. Adding to the excitement, Hrithik Roshan’s cameo from the blockbuster movie War is also likely to be introduced, further escalating the hype.

In a recent tweet by self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, it is suggested that Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Tiger 3 might span around 20 minutes. However, it’s important to note that there is no official confirmation on this duration. In the same tweet, KRK also took a dig at Salman Khan, using the term ‘Budhao’ (meaning old man) and hinted that SRK’s cameo might be an effort to boost the film’s success.

The tweet has stirred curiosity among fans, who are eagerly awaiting official confirmation on King Khan’s role duration. Whether this cameo will indeed be a game-changer for Tiger 3 or not, only time will tell. Until then, fans are counting down the days until the release to witness the on-screen magic unfold this Diwali.