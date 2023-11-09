Tiger 3 tickets selling like hotcakes in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the Bollywood movie Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which is scheduled to hit the screens on November 12. The film is poised to be a Diwali treat for Bhaijaan’s fans. Emraan Hashmi’s portrayal as the antagonist adds another interesting layer to the movie.

For fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, their movies are nothing short of festive celebrations, turning theatres into vibrant hubs akin to lively concerts. Hyderabadi fans are equally enthusiastic when it comes to celebrating the movies of Bhaijaan and King Khan.

Advance ticket bookings for Tiger 3 have commenced with an enthusiastic response. According to Book My Show, the pre-sales in Hyderabad are exceptionally high, with tickets selling rapidly, disregarding the prices. Even at Platinum Movietime in Gachibowli, where ticket costs are Rs 350, the theatres are going houseful. Nearly all first-day shows are close to being completely sold out in almost every theatre.

#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in more than a decade.

Hyderabad 70 fast filling or almost full shows. #Tiger3Diwali2023 #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/9ZFCT3QuWx — Amar_SK_Fan (@ATB_Tiger3) November 5, 2023

Tiger 3 Advance booking in hyderabad is fire organe colour moment organic booking on first day🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#SalmanKhan𓃵 #Tiger3Diwali2023 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/02zvdMjcBM — Sooraj Barjatya ka Prem Organic (FAN AC) (@NeeleshNeil) November 8, 2023

Anticipations are high for Tiger 3, with expectations for a successful run at the box office. Trade analysts predict the movie could earn between Rs 100 to 200 crore in its first week. It’s a wait-and-watch situation, and fans are eagerly super excited for the release of this highly-awaited movie.