Tiger sighted in Turkapally mandal, cattle killings reported

Hyderabad: The elusive tiger of Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvangiri has reached Gandamalla village and reportedly killed a calf on Sunday, February 1, said forest officials.

Farmer C Narasimhulu had reported the cattle killing. He had gone to his field to milk his cows at the cattle shed on the village outskirts when he noticed that a calf was missing.

He searched the surroundings and noticed pugmarks of a tiger. Narasimhulu alerted the villagers and went in search of the calf. About a kilometre from the cattle shed, he saw a tiger preying on the calf.

The forest officials reached the village and checked the pugmarks. The officials confirmed that the pugmarks were those of a tiger and advised the villagers to remain vigilant.

The previous evening, the wild cat was spotted by a three-member team of forest officials on the fringes of Chinna Lakshmipuram village in Turkapally mandal. The team had gone to the village after tracking its movement earlier in the morning.

On Friday night, the same tiger was spotted by a truck driver near a temple in Vasalamarri village on the Jagdevpur–Turkapally road.

The tiger had crossed into Telangana from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra and has been moving around the Turkapally mandal since January 17. Forest officials have set up cages to trap the animal after cattle-killing cases were reported in different villages in the mandal.

Images of the tiger were captured by camera traps installed in forest areas and at locations where cattle had been killed.