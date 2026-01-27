Tigers from Tadoba move towards Telangana, special teams formed

Hyderabad: Following reports of tiger movement from neighbouring Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve into Telangana, the forest department has formed special teams to monitor the crossing and protect villages that come on that path.

Tiger movement has been reported in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Siddipet and Yadadri. According to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden in Telangana, Kshitija, the department has constituted a separate group of district forest officers tasked with constant monitoring.

“Tiger trackers from Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves are also kept on alert to be deployed to monitor and track their movements. Wherever possible, the help of experts, volunteers and NGO’s is being requested,” Kshitija said.

The officer also informed that tiger trap cages from the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, are being placed on probable tiger movement locations if the necessity arises to cage the wild cats. “Veterinary teams from Nehru Zoological Parks and other tiger reserves have been deployed. Thermal drones would be deployed to monitor tiger movement in the night hours,” he said.

A state-level technical group is being constituted with experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for timely guidance on the tiger straying and other wildlife issues.

“A wildlife expert and veterinarian from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, was invited to visit the areas where the tiger movement is observed. His suggestions and inputs have been received and are being implemented,” added the official.