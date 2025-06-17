Timely Dial 112 response averts fire mishap in First Lancer

The fire broke out at an apartment complex in First Lancer, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit.

The image captures the fire incident that occurred in First Lancer
Hyderabad: A major fire accident was averted on Monday, June 16, near a school and a petrol pump in the First Lancer, thanks to the swift response by the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (Dial-112), operated from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC).

The fire broke out at an apartment complex in First Lancer, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner. Given the building’s proximity to a school and a petrol station, the situation posed a significant risk of a large-scale disaster.

At 10:17 am, a distress call was received via the 112 emergency helpline. The integrated system, which connects multiple emergency services including police,100, fire,101, ambulance,108, women’s safety,181, child protection,1098, and disaster management,1077, triggered an immediate multi-agency response.

The TGICCC swiftly coordinated with the Hyderabad’s Masab Tank police and the fire department. Within minutes, emergency teams reached the spot, brought the fire under control, and safely evacuated all residents.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

While reports initially claimed that the fire broke out at Garden Towers, residents denied all claims. A basic ground check confirmed it occurred near A1 Stationery & Book Depot, First Lancer, Masab Tank.

