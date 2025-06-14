Dial 112 prevents 4 major crimes in single day across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s emergency helpline Dial-112 played a crucial role in preventing four major crimes across the state in a single day.

The integrated emergency support system, managed from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Banjara Hills, is designed to streamline all emergency services under a single number – 112. It covers police,100, fire,101, ambulance,108, women’s safety,181, child protection,1098, and disaster response,1077.

On June 13, distress calls from different parts of the state alerted the Dial 112 team to four serious incidents, including a missing child, a molestation attempt, an attempted murder, and a rape attempt. In each case, the response was immediate. The TGiCCC alerted the respective local police stations, and field officers acted swiftly to prevent the crimes.

Also Read In 178 days, Dial 112 responded to 45 critical cases in Telangana

A child reported missing from Labour Colony in Kokapet under Narsingi police limits was quickly located and reunited with his mother. In another case, an individual was caught filming a woman without her consent and was taken into custody by the Amberpet police.

In Nalgonda district, an attempted murder was averted when a man tried to attack his father during a heated argument. Responding officers intervened in time and handed over the suspect to the Kethepally police. Meanwhile, in Sangareddy, a rape attempt by a woman’s son-in-law was thwarted thanks to a timely alert, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Officials at the TGiCCC said the prompt response by both the emergency support staff and field police personnel was instrumental in preventing what could have been life-threatening situations. The Telangana Police urged the public to utilise Dial-112 services in times of emergency, emphasising that a single call could help save a life.