In 178 days, Dial 112 responded to 45 critical cases in Telangana

Police reported that the system intervened in 31 suicide attempts and located five missing children, among other critical cases.

Published: 31st May 2025 8:09 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Emergency Response Support System, Dial-112, has responded to 45 life-threatening emergencies since it became operational on December 5, 2024, emerging as a vital tool in safeguarding lives during its initial phase of operation.

The integrated emergency helpline, functioning from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has swiftly intervened in a variety of critical situations ranging from suicide attempts and missing children to child marriages and attempted rapes.

Officials reported that the system has successfully resolved 31 suicide attempt cases, traced five missing children, intervened in three child marriages, stopped two child kidnappings, and prevented one attempted rape.

Other serious incidents addressed include one case each of attempted murder, forcible marriage, and a road accident.

About Dial 112

Dial-112, part of the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (TGERSS), serves as a unified platform for handling all types of emergencies by replacing multiple helpline numbers such as 100 (Police), 101 (Fire), 108 (Medical), 181 (Women), 1098 (Child), and 1077 (Disaster Management). Citizens can access the service through voice calls, SMS, emails, the SOS panic button, or the ERSS web portal, ensuring accessibility through various channels.

Authorities noted that in each of the 45 cases handled, Dial-112 functioned as the first point of contact. Emergency calls were immediately relayed to the respective police stations, and officers ensured constant coordination until the crisis was resolved. The system’s computer-based dispatch technology enabled faster communication and improved responsiveness, significantly enhancing public safety, particularly for women and children in distress.

The TGICCC director urged citizens to make use of Dial-112 without hesitation in any emergency situation.

