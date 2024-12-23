Hyderabad records nearly 3 lakh calls to Dial 100 in 2024

Hyderabad: A total of 2,98,511 calls were made to Dial 100 throughout 2024 with varying response times across different quarters, according to the annual report of Hyderabad city police.

From January to March, Dial 100 received a total of 77,338 calls with an average response time of just 3 minutes. However, as the year progressed, call volumes steadily increased.

The April to June period recorded the highest number of calls at 106,737 but response times also spiked to 13 minutes marking a noticeable delay in addressing emergencies.

The third quarter from July to September saw 86,494 calls with the response time reducing to a more manageable 5 minutes. However, the October to December 15 period reported a drop in call volume, with only 27,942 calls, but response times improved to 4 minutes.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Hyderabad police explained, “Response times vary due to several factors including the availability of personnel and the strain caused by a surge in calls. However, whenever quarterly reports indicate an increase in response times, we take immediate measures to improve and ensure quicker assistance.”

Hyderabad police warn against misusing Dial 100 for pranks

Earlier, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender convened a video conference with all Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Station House Officers to discuss enhancing the operational efficiency of the Dial 100/112 emergency helpline system.

During the conference, Dr Jitender emphasized the crucial role of Dial 100/112 in safeguarding public safety and ensuring a swift police response. He urged the police officials to take necessary measures to enhance the operational efficiency of the emergency helpline.

Misusing dial 100 for non-emergency purposes can lead to legal consequences or heft fines as seen in an incident involving a 22-year-old school dropout in Doultabad.

In the early hours of May 6, Madhu who had attended a wedding in Goka Faslabad called the police claiming he was under attack. The call came around 2 am prompting a night patrol team to rush to his location. Upon arrival, they found Madhu safe but heavily intoxicated.

Earlier, he had also called the police, requesting them to bring him two beers as wine shops were closed. Following the incidents, the police registered a case against him. Later, Madhu accompanied by his father was later summoned to the police station where they were given counselling.

An official from the Hyderabad police further urged, “Avoid dialling emergency services for pranks or creating nuisances. Deploying our already stretched resources unnecessarily can delay assistance to those in critical need.”