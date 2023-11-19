Timetable of shops, restaurants changed until elections: Hyderabad police 

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the city police developed a temporary timetable for shops and other business establishments.

Shops and other local businesses will now open between 9 am and 11 pm. Restaurants will open between 5 am and 12 am throughout the week.

Pubs and disco bars with a 2B licence shall remain open between 10 am and 12 am on working days, and for weekends, they will close at 1 am.

Wine shops with an A4 licence will follow the same schedule as local shops and businesses until the elections are over, according to the police.

Telangana goes to polls on November 30. Counting is scheduled on December 3.