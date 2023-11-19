Timetable of shops, restaurants changed until elections: Hyderabad police 

Telangana goes to polls on November 30. Counting is scheduled on December 3.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the city police developed a temporary timetable for shops and other business establishments.

Shops and other local businesses will now open between 9 am and 11 pm. Restaurants will open between 5 am and 12 am throughout the week.

Pubs and disco bars with a 2B licence shall remain open between 10 am and 12 am on working days, and for weekends, they will close at 1 am.

Wine shops with an A4 licence will follow the same schedule as local shops and businesses until the elections are over, according to the police.

