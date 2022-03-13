TIMS will soon be upgraded to super speciality hospital: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will be upgraded to a super-speciality hospital and the government will appoint regular employees, said finance minister T Harish Rao on a query over the closure of TIMS here on Saturday. “All the temporary employees will be given advantage for regular recruitment,” he added.

Harish Rao said that the temporary staff – clinical and non-clinical –were employed to treat Covid-19 patients. “Regular employees will be appointed once the TIMS is upgraded into super-speciality hospital,” he said during the debate concerning the health sector.

He further said that per capita expenditure on health was increased from Rs 1,695 to Rs 3,092 in the state and medical seats were increased from 700 to 2,840.

The minister stated that the state government is planning to set up 16 more medical colleges in all districts.