Tiranga yatra in J-K’s Srinagar on August 13

During the meeting, Sinha said we all should take special pride in saluting our beloved Tricolor and celebrating the occasion.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th August 2023 8:38 pm IST
Kashmiri Pandit employees hit out at J-K LG over salary remark, asks admin to sack them
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: A Tiranga’ yatra will be taken out here on August 13 to pay homage to the freedom fighters and soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

BookMyMBBS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers of civil administration, police and security forces to review the preparedness of the yatra here, he said.

Also Read
1484 lives lost in J&K in 761 terror attacks between 2018 and 2022: Centre

During the meeting, Sinha said we all should take special pride in saluting our beloved Tricolor and celebrating the occasion.

MS Education Academy

It is also an opportunity to recall the great sacrifice of our freedom fighters, who secured our freedom, he added.

Sinha said citizens from all walks of life should come together to participate in the yatra from Kashmir International Convention Centre to Botanical Garden on August 13 to pay homage to the freedom fighters and all brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Lt Governor also discussed preparations to celebrate Meri Maati Mera Desh’ and Har Ghar Tiranga’ festivity.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th August 2023 8:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button