As the monsoon drapes Hyderabad in fresh greenery and cool winds, the city’s lakes and parks turn into perfect weekend getaways. If you’re looking for a peaceful or fun-filled outing this season, boating is a wonderful way to enjoy nature. Whether you’re with friends, family, or solo, here are some top boating spots in Hyderabad to explore this monsoon.

Best boating spots in Hyderabad 2025

1) Durgam Cheruvu

Also known as the Secret Lake, this serene spot is perfect during the rains. The view of the cable bridge, rocky landscapes, and greenery creates a beautiful backdrop for kayaking or paddle boating.

Location: Near Inorbit Mall, Madhapur

Timings: 9 AM – 8 PM

Tickets:

Speed Boat : Rs.400

Deluxe Boat : Rs.60

Normal Boat: Rs.50

Floating Restaurant: Rs.200

Transparent Kayak: Rs.300

2. Shilparamam Boating

A peaceful paddle boating spot inside the cultural crafts village of Shilparamam. Surrounded by art, greenery, and rural charm, it’s perfect for a short, relaxing ride after exploring stalls and performances.

Location: HITEC City, Madhapur

Timings: 10:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Boating Price: Rs.30 per person

Entry Fee: Rs.60 (adults), Rs.20 (children)

3. Botanical Garden Boating

Set in a lush eco-park, the boating pond here is a quiet retreat. Surrounded by bamboo groves and birdlife, it’s ideal for nature lovers seeking a calm ride amid green serenity.

Location: Kondapur, near HITEC City

Timings: 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Boating Price: Rs.50 per person

Entry Fee: Rs. 50 (adults), Rs.20 (children)

4. Lumbini Park

This park offers fun rides and boating with a close-up view of the Buddha statue. It’s perfect for kids, especially after the laser show and musical fountain.

Location: Hussain Sagar

Timings: 9 AM – 9 PM

Tickets:

Mechanized Boat: Rs.60

Speed Boat: Rs.350

5. Indira Park Boating

A peaceful, green getaway with affordable paddle boating on a small lake great for families and morning walkers looking to enjoy a quiet ride.

Location: Lower Tank Bund Rad

Timings: 8:30 AM – 7:30 PM (Free entry before 7:00 AM)

Entry Fee: Rs 5 (adults), Rs.1 (children)

Boating Price: Rs.5–Rs.10 per person (seasonal)

Precautions for Boating in Monsoon:

Always wear a life jacket.

Avoid boating during heavy rains or storms.

Wear non-slip footwear.

Don’t overload boats.

Keep children supervised.

Carry waterproof bags for valuables.

Follow staff instructions.

Stick to timings and safe areas.

This monsoon, explore the lakes of Hyderabad not just as scenic spots but as refreshing retreats. With gentle rains and rippling waters, a simple boat ride can turn into a beautiful memory.