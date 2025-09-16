Hair is often called our “crowning glory,” but for many people it becomes a daily worry. With busy lifestyles, rising pollution, and Hyderabad’s humid weather, hair fall and dandruff have become common problems. People try expensive shampoos, oils, and salon treatments, but the results are not always satisfying.

Now, celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib, who has worked with thousands of clients across India, has shared a surprisingly simple solution. His advice is not about costly products or complicated routines, but a basic practice that can be done at home washing your hair every day using a little mustard oil.

Why We Lose Hair

Habib explains that sweat on the scalp often causes dandruff. This dandruff acts like poison for the hair roots. Once dandruff starts, itching follows. The more we scratch, the weaker the roots become, and hair fall increases.

Many people believe washing hair every day is harmful, but Habib says it is actually the opposite: clean hair and scalp are the real secret to healthy growth.

The 4-Step Routine

1. Wet your hair first

Never apply oil on a dry scalp. Wetting the hair helps oil spread better.

2. Apply mustard oil

Put a little mustard oil on the scalp and hair. Do not massage strongly, just apply gently.

3. Wait 5–10 minutes

Leave the oil on for a short while.

4. Wash it off

Rinse with shampoo, reetha, or even mild soap. Repeat this every day.

Habib says that if you follow this simple routine daily, your hair will remain strong and healthy even up to the age of 50.

Why Mustard Oil?

It is full of vitamins and natural fatty acids that nourish the scalp.

It has antifungal and antibacterial properties which fight dandruff.

It keeps the scalp fresh and prevents dryness.

Tips for Hyderabad Weather

Wash hair with cool or lukewarm water, not very hot water.

If your scalp sweats a lot (common in our hot weather), daily washing helps keep it clean.

Comb hair gently after drying, and avoid tying it too tight.

If your hair is very dry or chemically treated, use a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Jawed Habib’s advice is simple, natural, and doesn’t cost much: wet hair, apply mustard oil lightly, wash daily.

In Hyderabad’s warm climate, this routine can be a handy way to fight dandruff, reduce hair fall, and keep your hair looking strong and healthy.