Toddler killed in stray dog attack in Karnataka’s Raichur

Raichur: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, July 15, after being brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Karnataka’s Raichur district.

The incident triggered outrage among local residents and renewed demands for effective measures to tackle the growing menace of stray animals.

The victim, identified as 18-month-old Anam, was playing outside her house at K Hanchikyal Camp in Sindhanur taluk when the incident occurred. According to family members, the child had woken up from sleep and stepped outside to play near her home when six to seven stray dogs suddenly surrounded and attacked her.

The dogs allegedly dragged the toddler and bit her repeatedly, inflicting severe injuries across her body before nearby residents rushed to her rescue. Hearing the child’s cries, family members and neighbours chased away the dogs and immediately shifted the critically injured girl to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite the doctors’ efforts to save her, the toddler succumbed to her injuries during treatment, leaving the family devastated.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, with residents expressing anger over the recurring menace of stray dogs in the area. Villagers alleged that packs of aggressive stray dogs have been roaming residential localities for several months, posing a constant threat to children, elderly people and pedestrians.

Following the tragedy, local residents gathered in the village and demanded immediate intervention from the authorities. They urged the district administration and local civic bodies to launch a comprehensive drive to capture aggressive stray dogs and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Parents in the village said they now fear allowing their children to step outside without supervision, while several residents alleged that repeated complaints regarding stray dog attacks had failed to produce any lasting solution.

The Sindhanur Rural Police visited the spot and registered a case. Officials have begun an investigation into the incident while gathering statements from family members and local residents.