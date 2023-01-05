Tollywood producer clears traffic in Film Nagar, Hyderabad [Video]

Hyderabad: Tollywood producer Suresh Babu, who is known for his kind, compassionate and down to earth nature, is being hailed by his fans once again for after he personally intervened to clear a major traffic jam in the city.

Recently, Suresh Babu was driving home when he came across a massive backlog of vehicles on the Jubilee Hills-Film Nagar stretch. Putting aside his celebrity status, the filmmaker decided to take matters into his own hands. He got out of his car and began directing traffic himself, using hand signals and a video of him is going crazy viral on social media.

The traffic jam was reportedly cleared within a matter of hours, much to the relief of the hundreds of commuters who were stuck on the road. Suresh Babu’s thought gesture is being praised by highly netizens. They believe the senior filmmaker has demonstrated his class by stepping out for some timely public work.