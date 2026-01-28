Mumbai: Bollywood’s most loved playback singer Arijit Singh is making headlines ever since he announced his decision to quit playback singing. The unexpected move has left fans emotional and curious about what lies ahead for the voice that defined romance and heartbreak for over a decade.

As the nation reacts to his announcement, fans are revisiting his unforgettable songs and melodies that shaped an era of Hindi cinema. From soulful ballads to emotional anthems, Arijit’s voice became the soundtrack of millions of love stories.

Arijit Singh’s Top 10 most popular Bollywood songs

1. Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2 (2013)

The song that changed everything for Arijit Singh. Emotional, intense and timeless, Tum Hi Ho turned him into a household name and became one of the most iconic romantic songs in Bollywood history.

2. Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

A heartbreak anthem that still hits hard. Arijit’s raw emotion in this song made it unforgettable and relatable for anyone who has experienced unrequited love.

3. Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha (2015)

A soul-stirring duet that beautifully captures the pain of separation. This song remains a favourite for late-night listeners and emotional playlists.

4. Gerua – Dilwale (2015)

Romance at its grandest. With breathtaking visuals and Arijit’s soothing vocals, Gerua became a wedding and proposal favourite across India.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Title Track) – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Powerful and poetic, this song perfectly reflected complex emotions of love and loss. Arijit’s voice gave the track its haunting depth.

6. Phir Le Aaya Dil (Reprise) – Barfi! (2012)

Soft, delicate and deeply emotional, this song showcased Arijit’s ability to express pain through subtlety rather than power.

7. Kesariya – Brahmastra (2022)

A modern romantic hit that ruled playlists and weddings alike. The song introduced Arijit’s magic to a new generation of listeners.

8. Khairiyat – Chhichhore (2019)

Warm and comforting, this song connected strongly with young audiences and became an instant chartbuster.

9. Shayad – Love Aaj Kal (2020)

A gentle and heartfelt track that perfectly captured the feeling of falling in love slowly and sincerely.

10. Muskurane – CityLights (2014)

Simple yet emotionally rich, Muskurane remains one of Arijit’s most loved feel-good romantic songs.

An Era That Redefined Bollywood Music

From Tum Hi Ho to Kesariya, Arijit Singh’s voice has been the emotional core of Bollywood for more than a decade. He brought vulnerability, softness and honesty to film music at a time when audiences were craving real emotion.

With his decision to step away from playback singing, fans are celebrating his legacy by revisiting these songs proof that while his career may pause, his music will continue to live on.