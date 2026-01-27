Mumbai: It is a sad day for Bollywood music lovers as superstar singer Arijit Singh has announced that he is stepping away from playback singing. The singer shared his retirement note on Instagram without initially revealing the reason behind his decision, which came at the peak of his career.

However, on his private account on X (formerly Twitter), Arijit Singh later opened up about why he chose to quit playback singing.

On Tuesday evening, Arijit shared the news on both Instagram and his private X account. As fans speculated about the reason behind his move, he wrote: “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

He added: “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation.”

Arijit also assured fans that he is not leaving music altogether and will now focus on Indian classical music and independent work. He wrote: “I am going to go back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again.”

Sharing his future plans, he added: “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready.” He ended the note with a touch of humour, saying: “Ab aayega maza!!”

In another post, Arijit expressed gratitude and hope for the future: “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support.”

He also clarified that some of his previously recorded songs will still be released: “I still have to finish some pending commitments. Will finish them. So you might get some releases this year.”

His main retirement note read: “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The announcement comes shortly after the release of his song “Maatrubhumi” from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan. He also recently sang “Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The” from O Romeo composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

3 Reasons Why Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing

Creative boredom: He said he gets bored easily and wants to explore new kinds of music instead of repeating the same style in film songs.

Desire for new inspiration: Arijit said he wants to hear new singers emerge and find fresh motivation from them.