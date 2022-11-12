Top 10 places to enjoy Live Music in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The constant staring at the computer screens and being stuck in a cubicle from 9 am-5 pm, all week long can get tiresome and you just wish to catch up with friends and spend some time lazing around in a soothing ambience and good music. And, there’s nothing like live music to unwind after a stressful week, agree? If you are looking for the best places that blend good food and beverage with great live music, we have curated a list of the ‘best live music spots in Hyderabad.

Also, the weekend is here! If you want to ditch the DJs and go old school on your next meal with your friends to spend a pleasant evening, check out our guide below.

1. Tabula Rasa Cafe & Bar

This is one of the most happening places in Jubilee Hills, highlighting a live Telugu and Bollywood duo. It is a multi-cuisine cafe and bar with a trendy vibe of low-lit outdoor space. Weekend nights at this performance space are all-star studded.

2. The Moonshine Project

Lounge-style event space in Jubilee Hills is featuring live bands (the jammers) and stand-up comedy is a special attraction here. Their mouth-watering food has given them a great crowd that appears to increase.

3. Heart Cup Coffee

Heart Cup Coffee gives you the best experience in Gachibowli. It has three branches across the city that feature some of the finest live music from Telangana’s top bands to play.

4. Air Live

Air Live is situated in Jubilee Hills, a nightlife hotspot of Hyderabad. It has breathtaking interiors, charming decor, and lovely seating.

5. Prism Club and Kitchen

Prism Club is a pub and resto bar with a trendy yet elegant atmosphere, cool vibes, and music that makes you want to dance on the floor.

6. Stone Waters – Kitchen & Lounge

A delightful decorated rooftop place near KBR park has live performances by several popular bands, they also have impressive outdoor seating.

7. SkyHy Live

SkyHy in Gachibowli is well-known for its live performances (bands) and special sports screenings.

8. Carpe Diem

Carpe Diem in Jubilee Hills is a must-visit for any partygoer. Band Capricio, Hyderabad’s first Telugu live band, is one of the most popular bands you will find here.

9. Prost

Prost is one of the favorite pubs for Hyderabadis. This spot is ideal for people who love late-night parties. Ladies’ nights is another highlight of this place.

10. Hard Rock Cafe

Hard rock cafe in Hitech City is the most famous of the two things, its live music and the American food. You will find Band Capricio here too.

Have you ever been to any of these places? If so, do share your experience with us in the comments section below.