When the chaos of city life becomes too loud, water is what offers peace and a quieter escape to many. In Hyderabad, many lakes and reservoirs are offering tranquillity in the form of a splash of a paddle or the flutter of a sail. Once reserved for sightseeing boats and weekend picnics, these water bodies are now home to a growing community of boating enthusiasts looking to learn something new.

So, whether you are drawn to the discipline of sailing, the calm of kayaking or just want to explore a new outdoor hobby, Hyderabad now has plenty to offer. Siasat.com brings you a curated list of the best places to learn boating (or any water sport) in and around the city. Read along!

1. The Yacht Club of Hyderabad

The Yacht Club of Hyderabad is located at Sanjeevaiah Park on Hussain Sagar and is a non-profit training centre open to the public. It offers structured courses in sailing, kayaking and stand-up paddling.

Founded in 2009, the club has trained hundreds of students with many belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. With over 150 boats, a floating jetty and certified coaches, the club runs daily sessions from Tuesday to Sunday.

Unlike exclusive boating clubs, YCH is focused on accessibility, community building and water safety for all skill levels.

2. Water School

This Water School is run by the Yacht Club of Hyderabad in collaboration with the HMDA and GHMC. It is a beginner-friendly option for those who want to dip their toes into kayaking or stand-up paddling without committing to a long-term course.

Sessions are held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7:30 am to 9:30 am (might change). The sessions include basic training, paddling time, and a fun mini race, under the guidance of trained instructors.

Open to the public, this spot offers a refreshing alternative to the gym and also a great way to connect with nature in the heart of the city.

3. Hyderabad Boat Club

Established in 1932, the Hyderabad Boat Club is one of the city’s oldest recreational clubs, nestled along the banks of Hussain Sagar. While it is primarily known as a social and lifestyle club with facilities for dining, events and leisure boating, it also offers recreational rowing and motorboat rides.

However, unlike the Yacht Club, this is a members-only space, which means that access to the boating activities is restricted to club members and their guests. So, if you have a friend or acquaintance in the club, you are in!

It is to be noted that if you are seeking structured boating lessons or public access, this club may not be the best fit. But for those with a membership, it offers a relaxed and premium way to enjoy the water.

4. Kotepally Reservoir

While not exactly in Hyderabad, Kotepally Reservoir cannot be left out of this list. Located about 80-90 km from Hyderabad near Vikarabad, this reservoir has become a popular weekend spot for kayaking enthusiasts looking to escape the city.

Surrounded by lush hills and peaceful waters, it offers a more raw and natural boating experience. Though there are no formal lessons, it is ideal for beginners who want a relaxed introduction to paddling in a serene, open-water setting.

Local vendors rent out single and double kayaks, typically priced between Rs. 200-300 for 30-minute sessions.

Indeed, with accessible options both within the city and a short drive away, learning boating in Hyderabad has never been easier.