Los Angeles: Drake just set a new streaming record in 2026 and Ye just wrapped the biggest, highest-grossing concert run of his career, but their music isn’t their only multi-million-dollar asset. A new study by Kaiia, a luxury resale marketplace, ranks the rappers with the most valuable jewelry portfolios, and Drake sits at the top with nearly 39 M USD in chains, pendants, and watches, more than Jay-Z, Ye, and Lil Wayne combined.

Rappers with the most valuable jewellery collections

1. Drake

Drake has the most expensive jewellery collection in all of hip-hop. His chains, pendants, and watches are worth nearly 39 million USD as of now.

The Canadian artist’s most famous piece is a 42-diamond lariat chain made from 18K white gold, which he told Chris Smoove cost over 10 million USD back in 2023. Drake also owns three Richard Mille watches, including a custom sapphire piece he got for his 35th birthday valued at 5.5 million USD.

2. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert comes in second with a collection worth 24.6 million USD. The Philadelphia rapper made headlines when he had a 10-karat natural pink diamond surgically embedded in his forehead, a piece jeweller Elliot Eliantte confirmed cost 24 million USD.

That single implant remains the most expensive accessory any rapper has ever purchased. Beyond the forehead diamond, which Uzi later removed, he also owns a 60-carat inverted cross pendant paired with an 80-carat diamond chain, together worth 350,000 USD.

3. Jay-Z

Jay-Z ranks third, with his jewellery and watch collection valued at 12.9 million USD. His single most valuable piece is a 1,282-diamond Hublot Big Bang watch that Beyoncé gifted him for his 43rd birthday in 2012, a timepiece covered in over 100 carats of baguette diamonds and worth 5 million USD.

Jay-Z also owns two custom Richard Mille watches designed by Alex Todd: a 3 million USD green sapphire tourbillon and a 2.5 million USD blue sapphire model named after his 2001 album The Blueprint.

4. Rick Ross

Rick Ross takes fourth place as the owner of hip-hop’s priciest watch. His Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, completely covered in diamonds, is worth 3.1 million USD on its own.

His entire collection adds up to 8.5 million USD, which also includes a 3 million USD Audemars Piguet Royal Oak covered head-to-toe in emeralds, plus a yellow diamond self-portrait face pendant from 2010 worth 1.5 million USD.

Ross showed off much of his collection during a January 2024 Robb Report video tour, where he confirmed several pieces were gifts from jeweller Jacob Arabov and producer Dr. Dre.

5. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar rounds out the top five with a collection worth 4.8 million USD. His signature piece is the titanium Crown of Thorns he wore at Glastonbury 2022, a Tiffany & Co. creation featuring over 8,000 micro-pave diamonds set into 50 individual thorns.

The crown took 10 months and four craftsmen to complete, and Kendrick told Unknown Vlogs it cost him 3 million USD. He also wore a 1.2 million USD lowercase ‘a’ pendant at Super Bowl LIX in 2025, a piece made by Eliantte that referenced his Drake beef.

A luxury resale expert from FashioNica commented on the findings, “Hip-hop jewelry has officially become an asset class. Auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s are now selling rapper chains the same way they sell vintage Rolexes and Hermès Birkins. Drake’s 1 million USD purchase of Tupac’s crown ring is the clearest signal yet, a piece whose cultural value far exceeds the gold and diamonds in it. It’s the same appreciation curve we see in vintage handbags and watches, where provenance compounds value over time.”

According to the methodology, the 2026 study by FashioNica, a luxury resale marketplace, valued each rapper’s jewellery, watches, and luxury accessories using interviews, expert appraisals, and auction records.

Each figure was verified through named sources like jeweller Ben Baller and outlets that cover luxury and hip-hop. When exact prices were not available but physical details were known, the study used current gold and diamond market rates to calculate values. Artists were finally ranked using a composite valuation score from 0 to 100.

(Data credit: Kaiia)