Top 5 stories June 4: Saif’s promise, Anushka’s deleted post, Hina vs Shilpa and more

Hyderabad: From Saif Ali Khan winning hearts with a rare handwritten note to Anushka Sharma deleting a post after a homeopathy storm, the entertainment world had no chill today. Hina Khan’s sharp attack on Shilpa Shinde, Ram Charan’s Peddi facing heat over Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal, and Bollywood gathering to bid farewell to Pahlaj Nihalani kept the day packed with drama, backlash and emotion.

Here are today’s top 5 stories making noise.

1. Saif Ali Khan sends heartfelt note to fan club

Saif Ali Khan may not be active on Instagram himself, but the actor made sure his fans felt seen. A handwritten note allegedly sent by him to a fan page surfaced online, where he thanked them for keeping the page active and engaging. In the note, Saif wrote that although he is not on Instagram, it means a lot to know there is a lovely community supporting him. He also hinted at sharing some original, exclusive content with them from time to time.

2. Anushka Sharma faces heat over homeopathy post

Anushka Sharma found herself at the centre of a social media debate after she shared a post praising homeopathy and credited Dr Rajan Sankaran for being an important part of her health journey. The post drew sharp criticism online, especially from The Liver Doc, who called out her support for homeopathy and labelled the discussion a “triangle of shame.” As the backlash grew, several users questioned celebrities promoting alternative medicine to a large audience

3. Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde’s sexual harassment claim controversy

Hina Khan strongly reacted to Shilpa Shinde’s recent statement around her past sexual harassment allegations against Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli. In a long note, Hina called it “absolutely shameful” and said that using such claims to win during a conflict affects genuine victims too. She further called the producer the “real victim” in the matter and questioned why the same platform and relevance were being given again to someone who, according to reports, admitted the allegation was false.

4. Ram Charan’s Peddi faces backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal

Ram Charan’s Peddi has sparked online criticism after viewers called out the film for the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character has been presented. Social media users accused the film of objectifying her and reducing her role to male gaze moments instead of giving her a stronger narrative purpose. The debate has now turned into a larger conversation about how female characters continue to be written and framed in commercial cinema.

#peddi



the heroine deserved a character. Instead she got a string of vulgar, degrading, objectifying scenes stitched together and called a role. It ain’t bold.. it ain’t glamorous.. it’s just poor & cringe writing.. a complete embarrassment to every women in the audience..… — Li Keith (@ilikith) June 3, 2026

5. Bollywood attends Pahlaj Nihalani’s final rites

Veteran film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at 76. His final rites were held in Mumbai, where several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects. Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora and Govinda were among those present. Govinda, who shared a long professional association with Nihalani, also paid an emotional tribute to the late producer.

While Saif’s note gave fans a rare wholesome moment, the rest of the day saw Bollywood and television dealing with sharp online reactions, serious allegations, representation debates and the loss of a veteran film personality.