Top 6 highest grossing Hindi films of 2026: Drishyam 3 at no. 2

The Indian film industry has witnessed several box office successes in 2026, with films across genres attracting audiences to theatres. From Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 to Ajay Devgn’s latest crime thriller Drishyam 3, these movies have made a strong impact at the worldwide box office. Here are the top six highest-grossing films of 2026 so far and their worldwide collections.

Highest grossing films in India 2026

1. Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 1,850 crore

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates in Karachi under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari. The spy-action thriller also features R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Released on March 19, 2026, the film emerged as the biggest box office hit of the year, collecting over Rs 1,850 crore worldwide. It continues the story introduced in the first part, which hit theatres in December 2025.

2. Drishyam 3 – Rs 489 crore

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Released on October 2, the crime thriller continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, whose attempts to protect his family face fresh challenges as the investigation intensifies. The film has reportedly collected Rs 489 crore worldwide, securing its place among the biggest hits of 2026.

3. Border 2 – Rs 464 crore

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 war classic Border. The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Released on January 23, the patriotic action drama combines large-scale battle sequences with nostalgia from the original film. It has collected around Rs 464 crore worldwide.

4. Hanuman Ansh – Rs 430 crore

Hanuman Ansh is a devotional biographical drama directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi. The film traces the spiritual journey of Lakshminarayan Sharma, who later became the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. Focusing on faith, selfless service and unconditional love, the film reportedly became a major sleeper hit despite its modest budget of around Rs 2 crore. It has earned approximately Rs 430 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest surprises of the year.

5. Mirzapur: The Movie – Rs 330 crore

Bringing the popular crime franchise to the big screen, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan. Released on September 4, the action drama expands the world of Kaleen Bhaiya and the violent power struggles surrounding him. With its familiar characters, intense confrontations and sharp dialogues, the film reportedly collected Rs 330 crore worldwide.

6. Bhooth Bangla – Rs 292 crore

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marked the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and the filmmaker after 14 years. The horror-comedy also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi. Released on April 17, the film follows a man who plans his sister’s wedding at an ancestral palace, only to encounter a mysterious curse. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, it reportedly earned Rs 292 crore worldwide.