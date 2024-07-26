Top 7 highest paid lyricists of India, Javed Akhtar leads

Mumbai: Great lyrics are something that make a song truly memorable and iconic. Sadly, many modern songs just ‘copy’ or ‘sample’ music from other pieces, making originality in music rare. While this isn’t always the case, it’s often true. So, it’s no surprise that talented lyricists can charge a lot of money for a song.

Lyricists are known for their exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry. Until 2023, Gulzar used to be the highest-paid lyricist in India. But, currently, it’s another legendary lyricist, who is leading the pack of top 5 highest paid lyricists in India.

India’s Highest Paid Lyricist

Javed Akhtar, renowned for his profound and impactful lyrics, has written for numerous blockbuster films. He is currently said to be the highest paid lyricist in India charging Rs 25 lakh to write a song.

Gulzar, a legendary poet and lyricist, who has penned countless timeless songs and won numerous awards, is on the second spot charging Rs 20 lakh per song.

Top 5 Highest Paid Lyricists In India

Javed Akhtar — Rs 25 lakhs per song Gulzar — Rs 20 lakhs per song Prasoon Joshi — Rs 10 lakhs per song Vishal Dadlani — Rs 10 lakhs per song Irshad Kamil — Rs 8 to 9 lakhs per song Amitabh Bhattacharya — Rs 7 to 8 lakhs per song Swanand Kirkire — Rs 6 to 7 lakhs per song

Amitabh Bhattacharya is celebrated for his versatile writing style, creating hit songs across various genres. Irshad Kamil has crafted many memorable songs, particularly known for his work in romantic films. Swanand Kirkire, a two-time National Award winner, is acclaimed for his soulful and thought-provoking lyrics.

Each of these lyricists has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with their extraordinary talent.