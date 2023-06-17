Top 9 places to visit near Hyderabad in Monsoon 2023

As the monsoon season approaches, the city of Hyderabad eagerly awaits the arrival of rain to provide relief from the scorching heat and bring a refreshing change to the environment. While the heavy downpours may bring along their fair share of humidity, they also transform the surrounding landscape into a lush green paradise.

This time of the year presents a perfect opportunity for Hyderabadis to embark on quick vacations and road trips to rejuvenate and unwind. Whether you’re seeking solitude or planning a fun-filled getaway with friends and family, there are plenty of captivating destinations around Hyderabad that offer a delightful escape from the daily hustle-bustle.

Here is a list of places you can visit solo or with your friends and family for a quick getaway.

5 Places To Visit Around Hyderabad In Monsoon (Within 400kms)

1. Srisailam (230 km)

This place is famous for Srisailam Dam and Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Temple which is a popular pilgrimage centre. The city is surrounded by greenery and is a perfect destination for a 2-day vacation. The monsoons are the perfect time to visit the place as the dam gate opens only during the season.

2. Bidar (140 km)

The town is located in the northeastern part of Karnataka. With monuments dating back to the 15th century, this place has great historical significance and is one of the most popular heritage sites in India. The Bidar Fort is among the top tourist attractions of the town and looks green and lush during the rainy season. The Singur Dam is another landmark that you can visit, while you are in the town.

3. Hampi (377 km)

The capital of the Vijayanagara Empire is just a few hours away from the city. The fortified landmark was built in the 14th Century and is a UNESCO World Heritage site in India. Constructed on the banks of river Tungabhadra in northern Karnataka, the city is surrounded by greenery which will arouse the nature lover in you.

4. Ananthagiri Hills (79 km)

The small hill station is a beautiful and famous location for a day trip with your loved ones. The hills are famous for trekking and camping opportunities. This place is one of the most well-known destinations to visit during the monsoon season. The jungle trail covered with beautiful flora and fauna and freshwater streams is a location that should not be missed.

5. Pocharam Dam and Sanctuary (109 km)

The check dam is a site where water flows freely throughout the monsoons and the sanctuary is spread over 130 sq. km. The sanctuary was a former hunting place for the Nizams of Hyderabad. The Eco-Tourism Centre is home to different species of animals and birds including Antelopes, Deer, Crocodiles, painted Storks, Herons and Spoon Bills, among other animals.

5 Places To Visit Around Hyderabad In Monsoon (Above 400kms)

If you are looking for a long vacation then the following destinations within 900 km from Hyderabad can be the perfect options for you, during the rainy season.

1. Lambasingi (571 km)

The village in Andhra is also known as the Kashmir of South India and is one of the calm and unexplored hill stations in the country. Some activities to do in Lambasingi are camping and exploring the coffee and pepper plantations which were started during the British regime.

2. Ooty (846 km)

Ooty is one of the most famous hill stations in the country and is in close vicinity of Hyderabad. The destination offers calm and beautiful views of the Nilgiri mountains.

3. Lonavala (624 km)

The hill town in Pune is a famous destination for a trip with your friends and is famous for trekking and lush green valleys. If you are planning a romantic getaway during the monsoons, Lonavala should be at the top of your list.

4. Coorg (825 km)

Visiting Coorg is a spiritual soul-healing experience. The beautiful views and varying shades of green here will make you never want to leave the place. The locals are known for their excellent hospitality which adds to the beauty of the landscape.