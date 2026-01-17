Hyderabad’s food identity is often defined by biryani, haleem and rich Deccan flavours, but the city’s dining scene goes far beyond its most famous dishes. Over the years, Hyderabad has become a melting pot of regional cuisines, with restaurants bringing flavours from across India to the city’s tables. One of the best ways to experience this diversity is through a thali, a complete meal that captures the essence of a region on a single plate.

From the coconut-laden dishes of Kerala and the subtle, mustard-based flavours of Bengal to the bold spice of Andhra, Hyderabad offers a chance to travel across India without leaving the city. These regional thalis not only highlight traditional cooking styles and ingredients but also reflect the stories, climates and cultures they come from.

Siasat.com has curated a list of 6 regional thalis in Hyderabad that let you explore India, one plate at a time.

Best Thalis to eat in Hyderabad

1. Andhra Thali at The Spicy Venue

The Spicy Venue cannot be missed when talking about Andhra cuisine. The Spicy Venue in Jubilee Hills is a go-to for genuine Andhra cuisine, with its thali featuring traditional lentils, tangy curries, sambar, rasam and spicy vegetable sides that represent the bold and fiery flavours of the region. The authentic Telugu dishes and generous portions make it a favourite spot for lovers of spicy South Indian meals.

2. Rajasthani Thali at Rajthali Restaurant

Rajthali specialises in traditional Rajasthani vegetarian thalis that bring the desert state’s rich culinary heritage to Hyderabad. The elaborate platter typically includes regional classics like dal baati churma, gatte ki sabzi and an assortment of other vegetable curries and breads, offering diners a taste of Rajasthan’s bold flavours and warm hospitality.

3. Kerala Thali at Akson Restaurant

Akson is a beloved Kerala-style restaurant in Punjagutta known for its coastal flavours and homely Malayali dishes. While its menu spans multiple Kerala classics like parottas, appams, fish curry and fry, the thali experience (or meal spread) typically focuses on rich coconut-based curries, seafood and soft breads, capturing the essence of Kerala’s cuisine. It is praised for its authentic flavours and generous portions.

4. Bengali Thai at Oh! Calcutta

Oh! Calcutta in Hyderabad brings the taste of Bengal to the city with a menu that’s anchored in the region’s classic ingredients and techniques. Though known generally for Bengali, North Indian and seafood dishes, diners can enjoy a thali or meal that features slow-cooked curries, delicately spiced vegetables, fragrant rice and traditional Bengali desserts, reflecting the coastal flair and mustard-forward flavours of eastern India.

5. Punjabi Thali at Kapoor’s Cafe

Kapoor’s Cafe serves hearty Punjabi comfort food in various thali styles, featuring creamy dal makhani, paneer, and other rich curries, accompanied by breads such as naan or roti and rice. It’s known locally for generous vegetarian options that celebrate the robust, buttery flavours typical of Punjab’s culinary tradition.

6. Maharashtrian Thali at Myboli Maharashtrian Kitchen

Myboli Maharashtrian Kitchen in Gachibowli brings Maharashtrian regional cuisine to Hyderabad, with thali offerings that often highlight coastal and Konkan influences, from seafood preparations to staples like kombdi vade, varan bhaat and misal pav. The menu captures the diverse flavours of Maharashtra, from spicy and tangy to subtly aromatic.

