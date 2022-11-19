Tourism sector booming in Telangana

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao giving priority to the development of tourism sector with the ambition of “Our Telangana – Our Culture – Our Tourism”, the sector is booming across the State.

Since the formation of State, about 63.51 crore domestic tourists and 1.35 lakh foreign tourists visited the Telangana.

Telangana is home to crores of jewels. Deccan plateau is home to natural beauty, natural water resources, tatakas, hills, peaks, forts and spiritual places.

The tourism sector of Telangana region, which has so many diverse places, has been neglected under the combined Andhra Pradesh. With the formation of a separate State, Telangana tourism sector is now getting new opportunities.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has complete understanding of Telangana’s history, culture, traditions, natural resources and development, is shaping Telangana as a tourism destination. The government has constituted Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) as a nodal agency to develop and promote the state’s tourism sector.

This organization has created 54 green tourism hotels and way side facilities across the State. Developing facilities in areas suitable for tourism. 31 tourism buses and 120 boats are running. Sound & light shows are organised at Golconda and Warangal forts. Stories of these forts are presented dramatically in English, Hindi and Telugu languages with voices, music and light effects.

With the facilities provided by the government, the interest of national tourists towards Telangana has increased. The domestic tourism has grown significantly. About 63. 51 crore domestic tourists visited Telangana from 2014 to July, 2022. Similarly, 1.35 lakh foreign tourists visited the tourist areas of Telangana.