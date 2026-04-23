TPCC Chief asks Rahul Gandhi to push for BC reservation in women’s quota

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday, April 23, urged party leader Rahul Gandhi to push for reservation for Backward Classes within the women’s quota.

During a meeting in Delhi, Goud requested Rahul Gandhi to convene a meeting of the AICC OBC Advisory Council here.

Gandhi responded positively to the request, Congress sources said here.

Goud informed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha that the Congress government led by CM A Revanth Reddy has recently released the details of the caste survey conducted by it in 2024-25.

The state Congress president also briefed Gandhi on the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the state government and the appointment of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and other party posts.