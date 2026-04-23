TPCC Chief asks Rahul Gandhi to push for BC reservation in women’s quota

Gandhi responded positively to the request, Congress sources said here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 8:02 pm IST
TPCC Chief with Rahul Gandhi discussing BC reservation in women's quota at an event.
Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud with Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday, April 23, urged party leader Rahul Gandhi to push for reservation for Backward Classes within the women’s quota.

During a meeting in Delhi, Goud requested Rahul Gandhi to convene a meeting of the AICC OBC Advisory Council here.

Gandhi responded positively to the request, Congress sources said here.

Subhan Bakery

Goud informed the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha that the Congress government led by CM A Revanth Reddy has recently released the details of the caste survey conducted by it in 2024-25.

The state Congress president also briefed Gandhi on the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the state government and the appointment of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and other party posts.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 8:02 pm IST

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