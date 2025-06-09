TPCC forms new committee with 27 vice-presidents, 69 general secretaries

The announcement was made through a letter released by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday, June 9.

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the names of 27 Congress leaders as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) new vice-presidents and 69 as its general secretaries.

The appointments are a mix of young leaders, some senior leaders, and elected MLAs, MPs and MLCs from the party.

MP Raghuveer Reddy, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy and C Vamsi Krishna, MLC Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, former minister and senior leader Baswaraj Saraiah were among the 27 newly-appointed vice-presidents of TPCC.

The names of Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, Narayanpet MLA Ch Parnika Reddy featured among the 69 general secretaries appointed.

When compared with the last time the executive committee was constituted, the number of vice-presidents have come down from 35 to 27, and general secretaries from 89 to 65.

Leaders from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and women constitute almost 70 percent of newly-formed committee.

There are no working presidents in the newly-formed executive committee.

