Telangana govt to perform free medical tests for children under 5 years

Hyderabad: State women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka announced the launch of ‘Bala Bharosa’, a scheme offering free medical tests for children below 5 years.

In a video conference on Monday, June 8, Seethakka asked all district collectors to increase enrollment of children in Anganwadi schools for pre-primary education by holding “Amma Maata Anganwadi Baata” campaign from June 11, once the schools reopen.

She directed the collectors to conduct inspections in all Anganwadi centres and ensure that all basic facilities are met. Anganwadis in dilapidated structures will be shifted to nearby government buildings.

“The state government plans to build permanent structures for 1,000 Anganwadi centres across the state. All district collectors should identify vacant government lands for this purpose and complete the construction,” she said.

The minister ordered the expedited issuance of disability certificates, noting that assessments to determine disabilities were currently underway in 38 hospitals across the state.

New members of self-help groups (SHGs) will be registered, and interest-free loans will be extended.

New solar plants run by the SHGs will start functioning by October 2. The construction of Indira Mahila Shakti bhavans in 22 districts will be over by November this year.

“Stitching work on the school uniform for the government schools has been completed by 90 percent. I am confident the SHGs would deliver on time,” she said