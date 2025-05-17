‘One crore women millionaires’: Telangana CM’s big push for SHGs

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy promised his government will increase the number of women self-help groups (SHGs) to one crore in Telangana.

Speaking at the WE Hub-Women Acceleration programme here on Saturday, May 17, the chief minister announced an identity card with a unique number or QR code to the members of women’s groups. “For years, self-help groups (SHGs) have faced neglect. The Telangana government will help support them financially and focus on making one crore women millionaires in the state,” he said.

He highlighted that last year, banks disbursed loans worth Rs 20,000 crore to SHGs, all of which were repaid by the government.

The chief minister stated that the government’s goal has already begun with many welfare schemes, including the Mahalakshmi scheme, handing over the 1000 MW solar power generation business to SHGs, the allocation of 150 RTC buses, to name a few. “Very soon, 600 buses will be managed and run by SHGs. We will allocate more in the future if necessary,” he said.

He also said that the government has entrusted key responsibilities to women’s groups, including the management of the Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme and the distribution of 1.3 crore school uniforms to students across the state. “We are encouraging women’s groups even in sectors traditionally dominated by large corporate companies,” the chief minister said.

CM Revanth further said that the government has allotted 3.5 acres of land near Hi-Tech City to boost marketing opportunities for women’s groups.

“We are encouraging women everywhere and in every situation,” the CM stated. “The goal of our government is clear, women’s empowerment.”