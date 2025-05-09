Telangana sets Rs 19838 cr loan target for 3.55 lakh SHGs in 2025–26

Hyderabad: Women Self-Help Groups get major boosts as the Telangana government has announced a Rs.19,838 crore loan target for 3.55 lakh SHGs in the financial year 2025–26.

Launching the SERP Annual Action Plan at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said SHGs in Telangana are not only supporting their own families but are now creating jobs and contributing to the economy.

She formally opened the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp, and also released a financial literacy handbook meant for SHG members. The event was attended by bankers, PR & RD Secretary Lokesh Kumar, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, Stree Nidhi MD Vidyasagar Reddy, and women’s federation leaders.

Seethakka noted that SHGs surpassed expectations last year by securing Rs.5,000 crore more in loans than in the previous year, setting a record. With a 98.5% repayment rate, she said, Telangana’s women have become examples of financial discipline. “Unlike many large industrialists who default on loans, our women repay every paisa. Bankers can lend confidently, and the government will back these loans,” she assured.

Quoting the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Seethakka said the government’s goal is to increase SHG membership to one crore and ensure every member prospers. She described SHGs as more than just self-employment groups, they now generate income, support communities, and build local economies.

She also invoked the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who nationalised banks to extend access to the poor and women. “The Indira Mahila Shakti scheme reflects the same purpose. If we want to eliminate poverty, financial inclusion must reach the poorest,” she stressed, appealing to banks to provide loans without hesitation.

PR & RD Secretary Lokesh Kumar said that SHGs are expanding their activities to include health, nutrition, human trafficking awareness, and digital fraud prevention. He shared that SHGs are being newly formed for adolescent girls and senior citizens as well. A special UPI payment app is also under development to reduce cash handling in SHG loan repayments.