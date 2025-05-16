Traffic advisory issued ahead of Tiranga rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Tiranga rally scheduled on May 17, from the Ambedkar Statue to M-47 Patton Tank near Children’s Park.

The rally will be held between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm, during which multiple traffic diversions will be implemented on an as-needed basis.

Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions

The diversions are as follows:

Traffic from Secretariat Junction heading towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted to Liberty. Similarly, traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be redirected to Telugu Thalli. Sailing Club: Vehicles coming from Karbala Maidan to Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Kavadiguda at the Sailing Club junction.

DBR Mills: Traffic from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Hyderabad’s Goshala-Kavadiguda.

Due to these diversions, traffic congestion is expected at major junctions including Ambedkar Statue, Sailing Club, DBR Mills, Secretariat Junction, Iqbal Minar, VV Statue, and Liberty. Commuters are strongly advised to avoid these areas during the specified timings and plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

The Hyderabad police assured that all traffic diversions and road closures will be lifted promptly after the event concludes.





