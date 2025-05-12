Hyderabad traffic advisory issued for Miss World Heritage Walk

Vehicular movement will be restricted from 2 pm to 11 pm across several key routes in the Old City.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 12th May 2025 7:13 pm IST
A representational image depicting traffic
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the “72nd Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk” at Charminar and the Welcome Dinner at Chowmahalla Palace scheduled for Tuesday, May 13. Vehicular movement will be restricted from 2 pm to 11 pm across several key routes in the Old City.

Traffic will not be allowed from Madina to Charminar, Charminar to Shalibanda, Shalibanda (Rajesh Medical Hall) to Volga Junction, and Volga Junction to Moosabowli via Khilwat Road during the event.

Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions

The diversions are as follows:

  • Madina Junction: Vehicles from Nayapool to Charminar will be diverted towards City College.
  • Himmatpura Junction: Traffic from Nagulchintha/Shalibanda towards Charminar will be rerouted via Haribowli and Volga Junction to Fateh Darwaza.
  • Volga Junction: Entry to Chowmahalla Palace will be blocked, and traffic will be redirected towards Hyderabad’s Fateh Darwaza and Himmatpura.
  • Moosabowli: Vehicles from Puranapool will be diverted to City College and Fateh Darwaza via Doodbowli.
  • Chowk Maidan Kaman: Vehicles will be redirected towards Kotla Aliza or Moghalpura.
  • Etebar Chowk: Traffic from this area will be diverted towards Hyderabad’s Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.
  • Sher-e-Baitul Kaman: No entry towards Gulzar House; diversion via Ghansi Bazaar.
  • Lakkad Kote (Old CP Office Junction): Diversions towards Mir Alam Mandi Market will be made as needed.

RTC buses headed for Charminar will terminate at Afzalgunj, while those from Falaknuma will be diverted at Shamsheergunj towards Tadban. Inter-district RTC buses from MGBS and Imlibun will take alternate routes via Chadarghat, Chanchalguda, Saidabad, and Aramghar.

Junctions likely to witness heavy congestion

Puranapool Darwaza, Good Will Café, M.J. Bridge, Delhi Gate, Nayapool, Madina X Road, Kali Kaman, Moghalpura Kaman, Himmatpura, Volga Junction, and Laldarwaza X Road, among others.

Citizens are urged to avoid the Charminar route, take alternative paths, and stay updated via the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media (@HYDTP).

For emergency travel support, contact the helpline at 9010203626.

