Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad ahead of IPL match

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals scheduled at Uppal stadium, the Rachakonda police have issued traffic advisory for heavy vehicles on Monday, May 5.

The curbs will be in effect from 4:00 pm to 11:50 pm to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public safety. The restrictions apply to lorries, dumpers, earth movers, water tankers, RMC trucks, and all other heavy vehicles.

Traffic diversions announced ahead of IPL match in Hyderabad

The diversions are as follows:

Ramanthapur to Uppal: Traffic will be diverted via Street No. 8 to Uppal X Road.

Chengicherla–Boduppal–Peerzadiguda towards Uppal: Vehicles will be diverted opposite the Toyota Showroom via HMDA Bhagyanagar Road towards Nagole.

LB Nagar to Nagole/Uppal: Traffic will be diverted at the U-turn under Nagole Metro Station towards HMDA Layout, Boduppal, and Hyderabad’s Chengicherla X Road.

Tarnaka to Uppal: Diversion begins at Habsiguda X Road, rerouting vehicles via Nacharam, IOCL Cherlapally, Street No. 8, Habsiguda, and Metro Pillar 972 U-turn to Uppal X Road.

The Rachakonda police have urged the public to take note of the restrictions, plan their commute accordingly, and cooperate to avoid inconvenience.



