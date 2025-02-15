Google to enhance Hyderabad’s traffic mgmt with advanced tech  

Google and Hyderabad Police explored integrating live Google Maps data for real-time traffic updates, automating signals based on vehicle flow, improving patrol vehicle tracking, and using drone surveillance.

Zahed Farooqui | Updated: 15th February 2025 11:12 am IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to benefit from cutting-edge traffic management solutions as Google India collaborates with the Telangana government to improve the city’s road systems. 

A high-level delegation from Google visited the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) to explore ways to enhance traffic operations using Google’s advanced technology.  

The visit follows a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Google and the Telangana government to introduce tech-driven solutions across key sectors.

The Google team, led by senior executives from DeepMind, Google Cloud, and Google Customer Solutions, met with Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand for an in-depth discussion on traffic management strategies.  

Google’s experts also proposed cloud-based solutions for better data storage and AI-powered tools for faster CCTV footage retrieval.  

