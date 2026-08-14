Traffic restrictions in place for Independence Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 6 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, August 15, owing to the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at Golconda Fort.

The road leading from Ramadevguda towards Golconda Fort will be completely closed for general vehicular movement during this period.

Invitees with ‘A’ (Gold), ‘A’ (Cream), and ‘B’ (Blue) car passes will have to reach the fort via the Ramadevguda route between 6 am and 11 am.

Travel routes and parking details based on different car passes

‘A’ (Gold), ‘A’ (Cream) and ‘B’ (Blue) pass holders coming from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam should take a right turn at Rethibauli, Nanal Nagar Junction, Balika Bhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tipu Khan Bridge, Ramadevguda Junction and reach Golconda Fort Gate via Makkai Darwaza.

‘A’ (Gold) vehicles should be parked on Fateh Darwaza Road opposite the main gate, while ‘A’ (Cream) and ‘B’ (Blue) vehicles can park at Golconda Bus Stop, 50 metres from the main gate.

‘C’ (Green) pass holders coming from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza side, should take a left turn at the traffic signal and reach Owaisi Ground for parking.

Those coming from Langar House Flyover side should take a right turn at Fateh Darwaza, Bada Bazaar and go through GHMC Island and park vehicles at the Owaisi / GHMC Play Ground.

‘D’ (Red) pass holders coming via Sheikhpet Nala, Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza can park vehicles inside the Golconda Area Hospital premises.

‘E’ (Black) pass holders, or the general public, can take a U-turn under the Langar House flyover and park at the Government Primary School at the Tawakkal diversion point towards Fateh Darwaza.

The general public coming from Sheikhpet, Tolichowki can park their vehicles at Seven Tombs, Deccan Park, or the football ground near Golconda Law and Order Police Station.

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Return journey

A (Gold), A (Cream), and B (Blue) vehicles will exit via Makkai Darwaza to Ramadevguda to Langar House.

C (Green) vehicles will proceed via Bada Bazaar, Fateh Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza to Seven Tombs.

D (Red) vehicles will proceed via Banjara Darwaza to Seven Tombs.

General public can return from their respective parking lots.

Diversions for the general public

To facilitate vehicular movement after the celebrations, the general public coming from Seven Tombs towards Golconda will be diverted at the Golf Club, Jamali Darwaza.

Similarly, those coming from Langar House will be diverted towards GHMC Island at Bada Bazar Junction.

Police appeal

All invitees must affix car passes on the left side of the windscreens of their vehicles.

Locals and motorists must not park their vehicles on the main roads leading to Golconda Fort.

Passengers and motorists must cooperate with the traffic police by using the suggested alternative routes. For live traffic updates, they can follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s X page.